From scrap paper to state-of-the-art: Oklahoma National Guard unveils new Wellness Center - B-Roll

B-Roll: Oklahoma National Guard leadership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, for the Oklahoma National Guard Wellness Center, a nearly 35,000-square-foot facility at the Oklahoma City Military Complex in Oklahoma City. Amenities within the wellness center include a fully equipped workout space for resistance training and agility, indoor and outdoor meditation spaces, a chapel, conference rooms, classroom spaces, and a teaching kitchen. The facility also houses OKNG programs and services, including Behavioral Health, Chaplain, Equal Employment Opportunity, Family Programs, Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), Integrated Primary Prevention, Resilience, Suicide Prevention, Substance Abuse Prevention and Risk Reduction, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996674
|VIRIN:
|260219-Z-DX255-1925
|Filename:
|DOD_111533479
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
From scrap paper to state-of-the-art: Oklahoma National Guard unveils new Wellness Center
