The Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is being hosted in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California February 23, 2026 to March 2, 2026.
The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996670
|VIRIN:
|260218-M-BP922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111533370
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Teaser (Vertical), by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
