    2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Teaser (Vertical)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    The Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is being hosted in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California February 23, 2026 to March 2, 2026.
    The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996670
    VIRIN: 260218-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533370
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Wounded Warrior Trials
    recovery
    Camp Pendleton
    Veteran

