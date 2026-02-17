2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Teaser (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is being hosted in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California February 23, 2026 to March 2, 2026.

The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)