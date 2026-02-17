(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From scrap paper to state-of-the-art: Oklahoma National Guard unveils new Wellness Center

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    No CGs: Oklahoma National Guard leadership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, for the Oklahoma National Guard Wellness Center, a nearly 35,000-square-foot facility at the Oklahoma City Military Complex in Oklahoma City. Amenities within the wellness center include a fully equipped workout space for resistance training and agility, indoor and outdoor meditation spaces, a chapel, conference rooms, classroom spaces, and a teaching kitchen. The facility also houses OKNG programs and services, including Behavioral Health, Chaplain, Equal Employment Opportunity, Family Programs, Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), Integrated Primary Prevention, Resilience, Suicide Prevention, Substance Abuse Prevention and Risk Reduction, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996666
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-DX255-5693
    Filename: DOD_111533302
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    From scrap paper to state-of-the-art: Oklahoma National Guard unveils new Wellness Center

    Oklahoma National Guard
    health and wellness
    OKGuard
    OKGuard Wellness Center
    National Guard
