U.S. Army Pvt. Shaun Beasley and Sgt. William Nieves, both assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, practice safe emplacement procedures and crew drills on their radar system during field training at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026. Nieves coached Beasley through table IV study requirements and radar safety checks, reinforcing precision and crew cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
This work, Bravo 1-62 Radar Crew Sharpens Skills in the Field, by CPT Russell Shirley-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
