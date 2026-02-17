(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo 1-62 Radar Crew Sharpens Skills in the Field

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Pvt. Shaun Beasley and Sgt. William Nieves, both assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, practice safe emplacement procedures and crew drills on their radar system during field training at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026. Nieves coached Beasley through table IV study requirements and radar safety checks, reinforcing precision and crew cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996664
    VIRIN: 260212-A-MF603-8802
    Filename: DOD_111533282
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TEXAS, US

    69th ADA BDE
    Fort Hood

