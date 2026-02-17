La. Guard supports law enforcement operations during Mardi Gras security operations in New Orleans

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers supported federal, state and local law enforcement partners throughout Mardi Gras Day operations in the French Quarter, assisting with crowd management, emergency response and public safety efforts within the French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone.
|02.17.2026
|02.19.2026 15:20
|B-Roll
|996662
|260217-A-VP503-4913
|DOD_111533257
|00:02:29
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
