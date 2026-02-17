(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. Guard supports law enforcement operations during Mardi Gras security operations in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers supported federal, state and local law enforcement partners throughout Mardi Gras Day operations in the French Quarter, assisting with crowd management, emergency response and public safety efforts within the French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone.

    Louisiana National Guard

