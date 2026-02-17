(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 1/25 Marines Conduct Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment conduct a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) training segment for the Intermediate Location (ILOC) event held at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 9, 2026. ILOC is a pre-deployment event to ensure combat readiness, emphasizing small-unit leadership roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996660
    VIRIN: 260209-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533240
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1/25 Marines Conduct Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense Training, by Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ILOC, MFR, Marine Forces Reserve, UDP, Camp Pendleton, 1/25

