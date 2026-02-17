(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UTV riders on Pioneer Trail in Ottawa National Forest

    BERGLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Marc Sanchez 

    USDA Forest Service   

    People ride utility terrain vehicles on the Pioneer Trail in the Ottawa National Forest near Bergland, Mich., on Aug. 21, 2024. (Forest Service video by Marc J. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996658
    VIRIN: 240821-O-RE705-8547
    Filename: DOD_111533165
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BERGLAND, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTV riders on Pioneer Trail in Ottawa National Forest, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    side by side
    utv
    Off Road Vehicle
    trail riding
    Responsible Recreation

