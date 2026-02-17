People ride utility terrain vehicles on the Pioneer Trail in the Ottawa National Forest near Bergland, Mich., on Aug. 21, 2024. (Forest Service video by Marc J. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996658
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-RE705-8547
|Filename:
|DOD_111533165
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BERGLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTV riders on Pioneer Trail in Ottawa National Forest, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.