(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard launches Disasterville at D.C. Armory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie L. Perez, the director of Army Personnel Management at the National Guard Bureau, join members of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia during the first Disasterville event in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 19, 2026. Disasterville is a mixed-reality training experience that immerses users in full-scale, mission-oriented disaster scenarios, including wildfires, floods and earthquakes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996654
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-DS819-2001
    Filename: DOD_111533124
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard launches Disasterville at D.C. Armory, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, JTFDC, DCSafeAndBeautiful, DistrictofColumbia, MSARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video