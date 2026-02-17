Army National Guard launches Disasterville at D.C. Armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie L. Perez, the director of Army Personnel Management at the National Guard Bureau, join members of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia during the first Disasterville event in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 19, 2026. Disasterville is a mixed-reality training experience that immerses users in full-scale, mission-oriented disaster scenarios, including wildfires, floods and earthquakes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)