U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carrie L. Perez, the director of Army Personnel Management at the National Guard Bureau, join members of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia during the first Disasterville event in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 19, 2026. Disasterville is a mixed-reality training experience that immerses users in full-scale, mission-oriented disaster scenarios, including wildfires, floods and earthquakes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996654
|VIRIN:
|260219-Z-DS819-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111533124
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard launches Disasterville at D.C. Armory, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
