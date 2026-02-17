(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, train with a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996651
    VIRIN: 260209-F-QA066-1002
    Filename: DOD_111533083
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ContentCollectionWeek, Aerial Refueling, KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-135, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video