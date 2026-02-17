92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, train with a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996651
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-QA066-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111533083
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
