    Experts of the Undersea: Culinary Specialist (Submarine)

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley and Lt. Zachary Anderson

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    A video series from Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 highlighting the different rates that comprise our Submarine Force. This episode focuses on Culinary Specialists (Submarine) – In the Navy, the galley is the heart of the ship and our Culinary Specialists keep the crew going by delivering one of the most important parts of every Sailor’s quality of life — great food. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Anderson and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experts of the Undersea: Culinary Specialist (Submarine), by PO1 Ryan Riley and LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

