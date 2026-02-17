92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, train with a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training.

(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)