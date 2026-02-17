U.S. Marines, with Combat Engineer Platoon Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, construct and repair the bayonet course at Leather Neck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. The bayonet course assists recruits participating in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program simulating strikes and techniques with the M16A4 service rifle.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996647
|VIRIN:
|260204-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111533060
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayonet Course Construction, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.