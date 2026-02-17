(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bayonet Course Construction

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines, with Combat Engineer Platoon Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, construct and repair the bayonet course at Leather Neck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026. The bayonet course assists recruits participating in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program simulating strikes and techniques with the M16A4 service rifle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996647
    VIRIN: 260204-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533060
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet Course Construction, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)
    MCMAP, O-Course, MAI, Martial Arts, USMC

