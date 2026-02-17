(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Specialist EODMU-8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins    

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    KRISTIANSAND, Norway (Feb. 11, 2026) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) conduct maritime mine countermeasure operations and Arctic land-based clearance procedures during Arctic Specialist 2026. Arctic Specialist is an annual Norway-hosted multinational joint EOD and expeditionary mine countermeasure exercise providing training, exercise, and development of land and maritime EOD tactics, techniques and procedures in a cold-weather environment. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996645
    VIRIN: 260219-N-TL968-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533014
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: KRISTIANSAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Specialist EODMU-8, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video