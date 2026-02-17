Arctic Specialist EODMU-8

KRISTIANSAND, Norway (Feb. 11, 2026) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) conduct maritime mine countermeasure operations and Arctic land-based clearance procedures during Arctic Specialist 2026. Arctic Specialist is an annual Norway-hosted multinational joint EOD and expeditionary mine countermeasure exercise providing training, exercise, and development of land and maritime EOD tactics, techniques and procedures in a cold-weather environment. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
