104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team completes historic disassembly of final F-15 at Barnes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 104th Fighter Wing crashed, damaged, disabled, aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team disassembles F-15C Eagle 85-0125, January 28, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.



Having first arrived at Barnes in August of 2010, F-15 85-0125 has since completed a total of 1320 sorties and nearly 2300 total flight hours, and will be transported to the 402nd Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, where it will be used for air, battle, damage, and repair (ABDR) operations.



This marks the final F-15 to leave Barnes as the Wing prepares for its upcoming conversion to the F-35A Lightning II, the Air Force's most capable fifth-generation fighter.