104th Fighter Wing CDDAR team completes historic disassembly of final F-15 at Barnes

The 104th Fighter Wing crashed, damaged, disabled, aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team disassembles F-15C Eagle 85-0125, January 28, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
Having first arrived at Barnes in August of 2010, F-15 85-0125 has since completed a total of 1320 sorties and nearly 2300 total flight hours, and will be transported to the 402nd Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, where it will be used for air, battle, damage, and repair (ABDR) operations.
This marks the final F-15 to leave Barnes as the Wing prepares for its upcoming conversion to the F-35A Lightning II, the Air Force's most capable fifth-generation fighter.
