    Fishing on the Paint River in Ottawa National Forest

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Marc Sanchez 

    USDA Forest Service   

    A fishing reel is seen as a person fishes on the Paint River in the Ottawa National Forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Aug. 20, 2024. (Forest Service video by Marc J. Sanchez)

    TAGS

    Ottawa National Forest

