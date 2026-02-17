(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army University Social Media Promotional

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Phoenix Holt 

    Army University

    Social media video created to promote the launch of Army University in January 2026.
    No closed captions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996624
    VIRIN: 260105-O-FK380-1001
    Filename: DOD_111532714
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army University Social Media Promotional, by Phoenix Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army university

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video