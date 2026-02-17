2026 Madri Gras Bourbon St. Midnight Sweep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Louisiana National Guard Soldiers maintained a strong security presence throughout Mardi Gras Day in the French Quarter, working in direct support of federal, state and local partners to ensure a safe and orderly environment. Guardsmen assisted with crowd control operations and remained fully postured to respond, reinforcing the unified effort to protect residents and visitors during one of the city’s largest annual events.

At midnight, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, command senior enlisted leader of LANG, city officials, and leaders from state agencies and federal partners conducted the annual ceremonial walk down Bourbon Street. The coordinated clearing of the corridor marked the official close of Carnival Season and the successful execution of a unified public safety mission.