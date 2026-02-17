(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    325th Fighter Wing generates airpower at Bamboo Eagle 26-1 (B-Roll)

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare and launch F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2026. The exercise provides Airmen with the opportunity to operate from austere locations, demonstrating the flexibility and endurance required to sustain combat power and ensure survivability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996620
    VIRIN: 260217-F-KG386-8984
    Filename: DOD_111532701
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Yuma
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    95th Fighter Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle
    Bamboo Eagle 26-1
    95th Fighter Generation Squadron

