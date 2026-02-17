325th Fighter Wing generates airpower at Bamboo Eagle 26-1 (B-Roll)

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare and launch F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2026. The exercise provides Airmen with the opportunity to operate from austere locations, demonstrating the flexibility and endurance required to sustain combat power and ensure survivability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
