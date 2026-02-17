(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Madri Gras Bourbon St. Midnight Sweep

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers maintained a strong security presence throughout Mardi Gras Day in the French Quarter, working in direct support of federal, state and local partners to ensure a safe and orderly environment. Guardsmen assisted with crowd control operations and remained fully postured to respond, reinforcing the unified effort to protect residents and visitors during one of the city’s largest annual events.
    At midnight, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, command senior enlisted leader of LANG, city officials, and leaders from state agencies and federal partners conducted the annual ceremonial walk down Bourbon Street. The coordinated clearing of the corridor marked the official close of Carnival Season and the successful execution of a unified public safety mission.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996619
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-VP503-1002
    Filename: DOD_111532700
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

