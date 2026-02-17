(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force Ball B Roll September 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Russ Howard, Airman 1st Class Maria Mota and Airman 1st Class James Salellas

    17th Training Wing

    US Air Force Ball B Roll footage from September 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996610
    VIRIN: 250917-F-EP494-6515
    Filename: DOD_111532614
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force Ball B Roll September 2025, by Russ Howard, A1C Maria Mota and A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Air Force Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video