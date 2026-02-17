U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Bravo Company, conduct a squad attack during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996609
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-QN736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111532609
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad Attack Training at JMRC, by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.