    Squad Attack Training at JMRC

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Riley Anfinson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Bravo Company, conduct a squad attack during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996609
    VIRIN: 260218-A-QN736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111532609
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels

