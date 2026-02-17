(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Youth of the Year

    ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 6, 2026) Sigonella's Military Youth of the Year award presented by the Boy's and Girl's club of America awarded to Julia Gruny. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996607
    VIRIN: 260206-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111532593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Military Youth
    AFN Sigonella
    Military youth of the year
    Award

