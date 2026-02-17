NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 6, 2026) Sigonella's Military Youth of the Year award presented by the Boy's and Girl's club of America awarded to Julia Gruny. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996607
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111532593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Youth of the Year, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.