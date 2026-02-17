(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop Welding B-Roll

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.16.2026

    Video by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop practice welding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026. Using various styles of welding, metal technician Airmen fortify equipment to remain safe, capable and mission-ready.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop Welding B-Roll, by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

