86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop Welding B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop practice welding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026. Using various styles of welding, metal technician Airmen fortify equipment to remain safe, capable and mission-ready.
|02.16.2026
|02.19.2026 09:33
|B-Roll
|996606
|260217-F-OC855-5601
|DOD_111532562
|00:03:00
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
