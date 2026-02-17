B Roll Footage from the 17th Training Wing Cookie Caper in December 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996604
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-CK819-7308
|Filename:
|DOD_111532550
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing Cookie Caper B Roll December 2025, by Russ Howard and SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.