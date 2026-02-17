A single engine air tanker (SEAT) prepares for flight at the Lake County Airport in Lakeview, Oregon. (Courtesy video by Marc J. Sanchez/NIFC)
|07.16.2021
|02.19.2026 09:33
|B-Roll
|996600
|210716-O-RE705-8066
|DOD_111532533
|00:01:09
|LAKEVIEW, OREGON, US
|1
|1
This work, Single engine air tanker readies for wildland fire mission, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
