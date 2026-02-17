(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ryan McBeth Fire Academy Visit

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    Ryan McBeth visits the Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Training Academy to watch how the Department of War trains firefighters.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996598
    VIRIN: 251101-F-LF710-1570
    Filename: DOD_111532522
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryan McBeth Fire Academy Visit, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Training Academy

