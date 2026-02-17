(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Dispatch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Video by Marc Sanchez 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Broll: Dispatchers work a communications console at a dispatch center in Nevada. (Courtesy video by Marc J. Sanchez/NIFC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996595
    VIRIN: 210716-O-RE705-3625
    Filename: DOD_111532508
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: ELKO, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Dispatch, by Marc Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dispatch
    Wildfire
    radio communications
    wildfire operations
    fire dispatch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video