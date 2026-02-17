Hon. Anthony J. Tata Visits Ramstein High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, Anthony J. Tata, tours Ramstein High School, part of the Department of War Education Activity. Tata serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of War for force readiness; force management; health affairs; National Guard and Reserve Component affairs; education and training; and military and civilian personnel requirements and management, including quality-of-life matters. The Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) operates 161 accredited schools across the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, serving more than 67,000 military-connected students worldwide. As one of only two federally operated school systems in the United States, DoWEA is committed to educating, engaging, and empowering every student to succeed in a dynamic world while supporting the unique needs of military families.