U.S. Army video shows service members go through the enhanced soldier strength and conditioning training Feb. 10, 2025, in Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The ES2C training took place with the objective of teaching service members proper workout technique, nutrition, and introducing them to the Apex Path program (U.S. Army video by SPC. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 06:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996587
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-XI817-9900
|Filename:
|DOD_111532364
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhanced Soldier Strength and Conditioning training (ES2C), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
