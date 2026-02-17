(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhanced Soldier Strength and Conditioning training (ES2C)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video shows service members go through the enhanced soldier strength and conditioning training Feb. 10, 2025, in Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The ES2C training took place with the objective of teaching service members proper workout technique, nutrition, and introducing them to the Apex Path program (U.S. Army video by SPC. Luis Jimenez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996586
    VIRIN: 260210-A-XI817-5558
    Filename: DOD_111532363
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced Soldier Strength and Conditioning training (ES2C), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video