Enhanced Soldier Strength and Conditioning training (ES2C)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army video shows service members go through the enhanced soldier strength and conditioning training Feb. 10, 2025, in Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. The ES2C training took place with the objective of teaching service members proper workout technique, nutrition, and introducing them to the Apex Path program (U.S. Army video by SPC. Luis Jimenez).