    B-ROLL: U.S. Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 3, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail upon arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 02:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996582
    VIRIN: 260203-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111532229
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS Ashland, Man the Rails

