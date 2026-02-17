B-ROLL: U.S. Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 3, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail upon arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|02.03.2026
|02.19.2026 02:16
|B-Roll
|996582
|260203-M-EU506-1001
|DOD_111532229
|00:01:02
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|1
|1
