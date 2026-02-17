(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet and Family Support Center Radio Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 11, 2026) – LaTanya Green, a Family Advocacy Program Victim Advocate and Educator talks with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mathew Miller during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996581
    VIRIN: 260211-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111532178
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet and Family Support Center Radio Interview, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month
    afn
    radio
    FFSC
    CFAS
    afn sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video