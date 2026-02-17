(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Foundation Day 2026

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 11, 2026) – Leaders from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce participate in Sasebo City's National Foundation Day parade and ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 00:47
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundation Day 2026, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSDF
    Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Foundation Day 2026

