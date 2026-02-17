SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 11, 2026) – Leaders from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce participate in Sasebo City's National Foundation Day parade and ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 00:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996580
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111532173
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Foundation Day 2026, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
