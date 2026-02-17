(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon Perry 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition began today, Feb. 18, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Perry)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 00:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996579
    VIRIN: 260218-A-RM418-1855
    Filename: DOD_111532172
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SPC Brandon Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Transformation in Contact
    USArmyBDWC
    Agile Adaptive Lethal
    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

