    U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition began today, Feb. 18, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 23:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996577
    VIRIN: 260219-A-RV165-7427
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111532128
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

