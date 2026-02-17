The U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition began today, Feb. 18, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996576
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-RV165-7652
|PIN:
|260218
|Filename:
|DOD_111532127
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.