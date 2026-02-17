Kunsan AB Conducts Night Attacks as Part of Beverly Sentinel 26-2

The 8th Security Forces Squadron conducted mock attacks as part of exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 on Kunsan Air Base, February 11, 2026. Exercises like this test and enhance response and operation capabilities during an active emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 22:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996575
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-FE180-8801
|Filename:
|DOD_111532126
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
