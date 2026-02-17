(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kunsan AB Conducts Night Attacks as Part of Beverly Sentinel 26-2

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Security Forces Squadron conducted mock attacks as part of exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 on Kunsan Air Base, February 11, 2026. Exercises like this test and enhance response and operation capabilities during an active emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 22:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996575
    VIRIN: 260211-F-FE180-8801
    Filename: DOD_111532126
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB Conducts Night Attacks as Part of Beverly Sentinel 26-2, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

