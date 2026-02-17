U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the inaugural Best Drone Warfighter Competition Day 1 in Huntsville, Ala., on Feb. 18, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers are competing for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tien Dat Ngo)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996572
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-HA253-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111532094
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DAY ONE OF THE U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE WARRIOR COMPETITION (9x16), by SGT Tien-Dat Ngo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.