    First Nomination for U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award within 524th DSSB

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yoshua Brindle, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about his nomination for the U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award for 2026 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. The U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance in fuel management, laboratory operations, and distribution. Brindle is the first petroleum supply specialist nominated for this award within the 524th DSSB. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 20:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996567
    VIRIN: 260128-A-GW658-7646
    Filename: DOD_111531974
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    25th DSB
    524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion
    Sustainment
    U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award

