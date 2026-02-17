First Nomination for U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award within 524th DSSB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996567" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yoshua Brindle, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about his nomination for the U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award for 2026 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. The U.S. Army Petroleum Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance in fuel management, laboratory operations, and distribution. Brindle is the first petroleum supply specialist nominated for this award within the 524th DSSB. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)