    8th Army Band's Jazz Performance at the Veterans Hospital

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The 8th Army Band gives a Jazz performance in front of patients at the Veterans hospital in Seoul, South Korea. This performance sends a message of appreciation through music, celebrating the Lunar New Year. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996561
    VIRIN: 260212-A-AC512-9100
    Filename: DOD_111531890
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    8th Army
    Military Band
    veteran

