The 8th Army Band gives a Jazz performance in front of patients at the Veterans hospital in Seoul, South Korea. This performance sends a message of appreciation through music, celebrating the Lunar New Year. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)
This work, (B-Roll Package) 8th Army Band Performance at the Veterans Hospital, by SGT Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
