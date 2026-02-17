(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (B-Roll Package) 8th Army Band Performance at the Veterans Hospital

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The 8th Army Band gives a Jazz performance in front of patients at the Veterans hospital in Seoul, South Korea. This performance sends a message of appreciation through music, celebrating the Lunar New Year. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996560
    VIRIN: 260211-A-AC512-2004
    Filename: DOD_111531884
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: KR

    This work, (B-Roll Package) 8th Army Band Performance at the Veterans Hospital, by SGT Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    Military Band
    veteran

