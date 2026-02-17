U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing take-off during snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996559
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-SB021-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111531830
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Raptors take-off in snow, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
