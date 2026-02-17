(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 Raptors take-off in snow

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing take-off during snowfall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2026. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996559
    VIRIN: 260210-F-SB021-3001
    Filename: DOD_111531830
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    JBER
    3rd Wing
    525th FS
    525th FGS
    Alaska

