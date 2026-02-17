Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25 ATKW MQ-9s Land at NAS Point Mugu

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Smith, 489th Attack Squadron liaison officer, works alongside U.S. Navy air operations controllers assigned to Naval Base Ventura County as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Bamboo Eagle challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996558
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-XN600-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111531781
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
