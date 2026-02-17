(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25 ATKW MQ-9s Land at NAS Point Mugu

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Smith, 489th Attack Squadron liaison officer, works alongside U.S. Navy air operations controllers assigned to Naval Base Ventura County as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Bamboo Eagle challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996558
    VIRIN: 260313-F-XN600-1001
    Filename: DOD_111531781
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25 ATKW MQ-9s Land at NAS Point Mugu, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bamboo Eagle, BE 26-1, joint force exercise, interoperability, U.S. Navy, 25 ATKW, MQ-9 Reaper

