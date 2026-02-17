Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25 ATKW MQ-9s Land at NAS Point Mugu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Smith, 489th Attack Squadron liaison officer, works alongside U.S. Navy air operations controllers assigned to Naval Base Ventura County as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Bamboo Eagle challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)