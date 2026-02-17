(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron receive training from U.S. Navy personnel and prepare equipment for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996556
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XN600-3001
    Filename: DOD_111531768
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bamboo Eagle, BE 26-1, joint force exercise, interoperability, U.S. Navy, 25 ATKW

