25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron receive training from U.S. Navy personnel and prepare equipment for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)