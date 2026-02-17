H2F Extenders: Howl Academy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996552" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program Fort Wainwright, Alaska trains H2F extenders they call "howlers" at their H2F Howl Academy. H2F staff trains and certifies junior leaders in all 5 domains to amplify their reach across brigades. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from May 19-22, 2025, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)



The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)