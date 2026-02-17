(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    H2F Extenders: Howl Academy

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program Fort Wainwright, Alaska trains H2F extenders they call "howlers" at their H2F Howl Academy. H2F staff trains and certifies junior leaders in all 5 domains to amplify their reach across brigades. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from May 19-22, 2025, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996552
    VIRIN: 260218-A-FI370-7837
    Filename: DOD_111531695
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    h2f
    Holistic Health & Fitness

