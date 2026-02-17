(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    30 Second Luke Days Teaser Update w QR

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Arizona — Luke Days 2026 is coming soon! Get ready for an exciting air show featuring thrilling flight demonstrations, static displays, and family-friendly activities. Stay tuned as Luke Air Force Base officially announces the dates for this highly anticipated event. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience celebrating Air Force airpower and the future of aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by [Daniel Eby]/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 996547
    VIRIN: 260218-F-JH362-9386
    Filename: DOD_111531681
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US

    Arizona
    United States Air Force (Armed Force)
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    air show
    Military
    Luke Days 2026

