(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Lethality Through Leadership Seminar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11-12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996542
    VIRIN: 260217-M-VO268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111531640
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Lethality Through Leadership Seminar, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership, Camp Pendleton, NCOs, MCA, I MEF, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video