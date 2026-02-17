B-Roll: Lethality Through Leadership Seminar

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11-12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|02.17.2026
|02.18.2026 16:52
|B-Roll
|996542
|260217-M-VO268-1001
|DOD_111531640
|00:04:10
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
