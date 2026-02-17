U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Austin Thomas 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition began on Feb. 17 in Huntsville, AL. This competition highlights the Army’s elite drone operators — trained to be lethal, adaptable, and ready for global operations — proving the readiness of our combat formations and emphasizing T2COM’s work to transform how the Army generates and delivers war-winning capability.

    The Aviation Center of Excellence is the Army’s hub for developing aviation warfighting capability — where aviators, aircrew, and unmanned aircraft operators are trained, tested, and prepared to operate in complex, contested environments worldwide. AVCOE integrates doctrine, training, leader development, and modernization to ensure aviation formations remain lethal, adaptive, and synchronized with multi-domain operations.

    The U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition reflects this mission in action. More than a contest, it validates the Army’s commitment to continuous improvement by identifying and sharpening the most capable unmanned aircraft operators in the force. Competitors demonstrate technical mastery, tactical judgment, and integration within combat formations — proving that U.S. Army drone operators are lethal, disciplined, and ready to fight globally.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996530
    VIRIN: 260217-O-FD004-3829
    Filename: DOD_111531555
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

