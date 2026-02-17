U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE COMPETITION DAY ONE B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Best Drone Warrior Competition started on Feb. 17, 2026 in Huntsville, AL., Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warrior while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)