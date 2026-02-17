(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE COMPETITION DAY ONE B-ROLL

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Bailey Senerchia 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army Best Drone Warrior Competition started on Feb. 17, 2026 in Huntsville, AL., Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warrior while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996525
    VIRIN: 260217-A-FS294-7709
    Filename: DOD_111531519
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE COMPETITION DAY ONE B-ROLL, by Bailey Senerchia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

