U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE COMPETITION DAY ONE B-ROLL

The U.S. Army Best Drone Warrior Competition started on Feb. 17, 2026 in Huntsville, AL., Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warrior while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|02.17.2026
|02.18.2026 15:13
|B-Roll
|996525
|260217-A-FS294-7709
|DOD_111531519
|00:02:07
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
