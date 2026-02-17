(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DAY ONE OF THE U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE WARRIOR COMPETITION

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Tien-Dat Ngo 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition started on Feb. 17, 2026 in Huntsville, AL., Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tien Dat Ngo)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996524
    VIRIN: 260217-A-HA253-8257
    Filename: DOD_111531513
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAY ONE OF THE U.S. ARMY BEST DRONE WARRIOR COMPETITION, by SGT Tien-Dat Ngo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmyBDWC
    BDWC2026

